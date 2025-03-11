McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $935,175. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGRC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.8 %

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $243.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

