Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,596 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% during the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 362,582 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,245 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -8.42%.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

