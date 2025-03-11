Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

Shares of MEDP opened at $337.41 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.58.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

