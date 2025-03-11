Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $14.68. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 56,964 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.