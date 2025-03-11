M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $173.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

