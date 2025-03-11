M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,449 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,613,000 after purchasing an additional 621,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,522,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after buying an additional 261,925 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after buying an additional 3,464,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,285,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.