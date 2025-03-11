M&T Bank Corp Acquires 32,568 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ranpak by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,908 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.59. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

