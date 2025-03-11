M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,137 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

NYSE WMS opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.20. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

