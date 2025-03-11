M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,971 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.7 %

FBIN stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

