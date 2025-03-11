M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

