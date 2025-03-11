M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,145 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

