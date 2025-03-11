M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DG
Dollar General Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE DG opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07.
Dollar General Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar General
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.