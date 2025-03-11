M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DG opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

