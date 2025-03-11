M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $95.09 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

