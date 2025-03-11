M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in PG&E by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PG&E by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PCG opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Get Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.