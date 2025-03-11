M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $294.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.77 and a 200 day moving average of $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

