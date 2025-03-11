M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,176 shares of company stock worth $3,759,934. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

