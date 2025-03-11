M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $50,531,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after buying an additional 130,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 9.0 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $292.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 3.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,029 shares in the company, valued at $37,440,089.10. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,629 shares of company stock worth $24,758,919 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $250.00 target price on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.