M&T Bank Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,666 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 611,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 472,125 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,054,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,473,000 after purchasing an additional 394,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,070,000 after buying an additional 349,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,475,000 after buying an additional 315,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

