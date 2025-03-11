M&T Bank Corp Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in Roblox by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,274,000 after purchasing an additional 132,497 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Roblox by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,119.75. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,255 shares of company stock valued at $62,394,678. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

