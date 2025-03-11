M&T Bank Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.80. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $221.53 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,678.52. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,464 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,244 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.