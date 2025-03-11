M&T Bank Corp Has $1.23 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

