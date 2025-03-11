M&T Bank Corp Has $1.28 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,858.85. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,387 shares of company stock valued at $32,691,830. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

