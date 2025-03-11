M&T Bank Corp Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,431 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 20,724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,648,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,784,877.65. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $277,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,500. This trade represents a 4.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,357 shares of company stock worth $3,988,140. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.