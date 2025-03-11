M&T Bank Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 159,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

