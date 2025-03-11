M&T Bank Corp Has $1.49 Million Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.92. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

