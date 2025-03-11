M&T Bank Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 418.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after acquiring an additional 711,979 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 3,179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 73.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 190,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.