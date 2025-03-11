M&T Bank Corp Has $1.62 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.53 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day moving average of $182.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

