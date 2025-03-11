M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.4 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $119.30 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,189. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

