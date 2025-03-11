M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,336.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,779 shares of company stock worth $5,415,192. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

