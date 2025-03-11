M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.