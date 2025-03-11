M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.12% of LegalZoom.com worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 34,914 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,387,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,624.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 95,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of LZ stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

