M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.53. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $83.09.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

