M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,880 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,996.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,974 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,296,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,744.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after buying an additional 758,599 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,817,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 483,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 221,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

