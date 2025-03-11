M&T Bank Corp Purchases 710 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,366,158. This trade represents a 12.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,632.70. The trade was a 46.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,558,412 shares of company stock worth $108,506,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $59.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

