M&T Bank Corp Purchases 978 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $808,783,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 749,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,990,000 after buying an additional 430,587 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 518.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 480,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,683,000 after buying an additional 402,574 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.