M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 115.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 2.8 %

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 target price on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

