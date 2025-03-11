M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Datadog by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $2,855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,224.04. This represents a 23.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,630 shares of company stock worth $57,719,574 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Datadog stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

