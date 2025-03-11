M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 30.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,803,000 after buying an additional 833,080 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $23,366,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in GSK by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 965,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500,010 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.74%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

