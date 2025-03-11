M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,063 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 31,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 2.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $141.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

