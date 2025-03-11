M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,103 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

