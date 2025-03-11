M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,525 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CONMED by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 177.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

