M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,906 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 693.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,935 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,825 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,126,000 after acquiring an additional 428,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Centene by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 343,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.29.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,903.93. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. UBS Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.