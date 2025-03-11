M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,206 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 426.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

