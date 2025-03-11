M&T Bank Corp Sells 700 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in UDR by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

UDR Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.94, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.