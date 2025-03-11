M&T Bank Corp Sells 88 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $283.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.34.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

