M&T Bank Corp Sells 977 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 36.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $169,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,640. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,739 shares of company stock worth $4,289,403. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.80. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

