M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 914,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.8 %

QSR stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Read Our Latest Report on QSR

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $358,171.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,477.20. This trade represents a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,269,723. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.