M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $3,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,256.57. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,303.40. This represents a 20.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,767 shares of company stock worth $9,984,434. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALKT opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

