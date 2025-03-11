M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

