Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,030,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11,057.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.00. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.13 and a 1 year high of $387.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,130,293.78. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,314 shares of company stock worth $12,981,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

